scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at young age

Will Smith admitted that he regrets pushing Willow Smith and Jaden Smith to fame at such a young age because "nobody in (his) family was happy."

By Agency News Desk
Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at young age
Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at young age

Hollywood star Will Smith admitted that he regrets pushing Willow Smith and Jaden Smith to fame at such a young age because “nobody in (his) family was happy.” The 54-year-old made the honest confession when appearing on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show ‘Hart to Hart’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actor first said, “2010 was like the greatest year as an artist, as a parent. ‘Karate Kid’ came out in June, ‘Whip My Hair’ came out in October. I’m building this dream of a family I’ve had in my mind. ‘I’m going to do it better than my father did it’.”

“We’ve talked about it, my father was abusive… I told myself I would never have that kind of energy with my family, and I had a dream, an idea of a family I was building,” he continued.

“Pretty much 2010 to 2012 I had achieved everything I had ever dreamed. I was beyond (my) wildest dreams.”

Unfortunately, Will said his kids’ careers interfered with family bonding.

“Nobody in my family was happy. Nobody wanted to be in a platoon. Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny, and it was my first realisation that success and money don’t mean happiness. Up until that point, I really believed that you could succeed your way – to a house and a family – and you could win your way to happiness,” he explained.

That experience led the Oscar winner to reevaluate his priorities. “You can have so much stuff that it makes you miserable,” he stated.

“That was my first pull-back, and I was like, ‘OK, what am I missing?’ That’s when I started reading and studying psychology and the relation to human happiness. I was never unhappy, I loved life – but I was driving the people around me in a way that I was leaving scorched earth.”

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Intensity & hunger to win needs to be far more: Venkatesh Prasad slams Indian T20 side
Next article
Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana Raghavendra dies of cardiac arrest in Bangkok
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Missing lactation rooms at workplace key challenge for new moms: Experts

News

Adhvik Mahajan announces his next with filmmaker Ashok Teja

News

Gulshan Grover has his wish granted with his role in Hindi version of 'Breaking Bad'

Technology

Zoom ends WFH for workers, users on X react asking 'if the firm has an office'

Technology

LG launches new line-up of gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate in India

Sports

Marriage will not hamper my career as a cricketer, says Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wife Utkarsha

News

Ryan Gosling helps elderly woman during beach outing with family

News

Gal Gadot on 'Heart Of Stone': Liked being involved in the story from the very beginning

Sports

Kylian Mbappe will not train with PSG's first team squad amid contract stand-off

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players list for Season 10

Technology

Threads rolling out 'Your likes' option

News

Jeremy Allen White moves on from divorce, spotted with Ashley Moore

Technology

Tech Mahindra appoints Atul Soneja as Chief Operating Officer

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says ‘Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dono bade baap players the’

News

Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife passes away in Bangkok, CM Siddaramaiah condoles

News

Harry Styles' superhero movie shelved by Marvel

Sports

Montreal Tigers roar to victory, clinch GT20 Canada season three title with thrilling last-ball win

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US