scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Woman charged with killing Kim Kardashian look-alike model by giving her illegal butt injections

A Florida woman has been arrested in the death of model Christina Ashten Gourkani, an 'OnlyFans' star who was known

By Agency News Desk
Woman charged with killing Kim Kardashian look-alike model by giving her illegal butt injections
Woman charged with killing Kim Kardashian look-alike model by giving her illegal butt injections

A Florida woman has been arrested in the death of model Christina Ashten Gourkani, an ‘OnlyFans’ star who was known for being a Kim Kardashian look-alike.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Christina died on April 20 from cardiac arrest related to illegal cosmetic injections meant to enlarge her butt, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While it’s still unknown what was in the injections, Vivian Gomez, the woman who allegedly gave Christina the backroom injections, was arrested on April 20 at the Ft. Lauderdale airport, just hours after the curvaceous star died in a California hospital.

Vivian was charged with two felonies, involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license.

According to the Daily Post, Vivian gave Christina “several injections” of what is believed to be silicone. The procedure was reportedly done in a Burlingame, CA hotel room.

Dr. Michael K. Obeng, a board certified plastic surgeon, noted to ‘People’ that these injections are dangerous.

“Most of these illegal injections are made with silicone, and silicone or any foreign substance can migrate within the body, which can lead to infection and hardness over time, deforming parts of the body,” Michael explained.

“And as with any injection, it can go into your bloodstream,” he continued.

“And if it gets in the bloodstream, it can block the blood vessels and cause necrosis (or dead tissue). So that’s a huge danger.”

“In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 a.m. on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying…on the other end of the line….Ashten is dying…Ashten is dying…,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page for her.

They said that “after arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call, our family continued living a nightmare.”

The family continued, “We were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest,” adding that her death followed a “medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.”

“If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with,” they further said in the page.

“She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people.”

“Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives. We love you so much Chrissy,” they wrote.

Concluding the message, the model’s family penned, “We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Canon India announces new video-centric camera 'PowerShot V10'
Next article
Natalie Portman hasn't bought a single animal products in 20 years
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Dating app Tinder to remove social handles from bios

Technology

Perseverance rover's new images hint powerful ancient river on Mars

Health & Lifestyle

Study traces Covid's seasonal behaviour to genetics, global change

Sports

AFC Men's Asian Cup: India to open campaign against Australia on January 13, 2024

Sports

Chess: Humpy, Harika to lead Indian challenge in 10-player Cairns Cup in June

Sports

SIT formed to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief: Police to Delhi Court

Sports

Australia's Big Bash League to be reduced to 40 league games from 2023/24 season

Sports

In the end, the game is going in a different direction: McCullum on Archer being offered a year-long contract by MI

Sports

IPL 2023: Would take responsibility for playing a lot of dot balls, says KKR's Venkatesh Iyer

Technology

Our aim is to create 100 semiconductor design startups: MoS IT

Sports

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

News

Elliot Page celebrates his 'transjoy' with topless snap showing surgery scars

Health & Lifestyle

Rare Assamese journals and books to be digitized

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sports

Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie earn spots in West Indies squad for ODI WC Qualifiers

Sports

La Liga: Barca could win the title in Barcelona Derby in Matchday 34 this weekend (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may prompt mushrooming of pvt institutes

News

Parineeti Chopra’s apartment lights up ahead of our engagement with Raghav Chadha

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US