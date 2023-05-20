scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma

YouTube personality Hank Green told his three million subscribers that he has Hodgkin's lymphoma.

By Agency News Desk
YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma
YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma

Veteran YouTube personality Hank Green told his three million subscribers that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Green has been around since YouTube’s early days, active since 2007. He also hosts podcasts with his brother John Green, author of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, reports ‘Deadline’.

“So there have been a bunch of times over the last few weeks where this has become more and more real. This is the big one,” Green said at the top. I noticed that my lymph nodes were big. I talked to my doctor. She said, ‘It’s probably nothing’.”

“We’ll send you in for an ultrasound.’ I got an ultrasound, and the tech in the ultrasound room was like, ‘I’m going to go get a doctor.’ That’s not what you want to have happened,” he continued.

A biopsy delivered grim news.

“When you’re in the American health care system, you don’t expect things to move quick,” he added. “That’s not what it does. That’s not what it looks like. When it starts to get a little efficient, it’s actually quite disconcerting.”

Green will soon begin chemotherapy, and said he was thankful for his support system.

“All of the time that I have spent investing in friendships, and even when they have been hard, to try and keep them strong, and even when I have been busy, to try and spend time with them, has been joyful in the moment and wise in the long term,” he said. “I’ve really needed friends in the last few weeks, and I’ve been very grateful to have them.”

Green also assured his fans that he maintains a positive outlook and will “play it by ear” regarding his upcoming projects.

Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) is a type of lymphoma in which cancer originates from a specific type of white blood cell called lymphocytes, where multinucleated Reed-Sternberg cells (RS cells) are present in the patient’s lymph nodes.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Next article
Agra roads 'unsafe' for "walking tourists"
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Technology

Samsung, LG, other S.Korean firms to invest $49 bn in display biz

News

'Wagle Ki Duniya' stars Sumeet, Pariva open their dressing rooms for strays on set

Health & Lifestyle

Agra roads 'unsafe' for "walking tourists"

News

Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Ileana D'Cruz goes out on a drive; says 'sun's out, bump's out'

Sports

IPL 2023: There's a certain calmness to Jaiswal's batting and I credit Sangakkara for it, says Raina

News

Anupama Solanki on her 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' role: 'This is a 2-in-1 character'

News

Jason Sudeikis reveals he has a collection of 250 pairs of sneakers

Health & Lifestyle

100 cr people, children worldwide at risk of cholera: UN

Sports

Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell: Harbhajan Singh

News

Sara Ali Khan highlights Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video

News

Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

Health & Lifestyle

Paradromics inches closer to FDA approval for brain implant

News

Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after a decade

Technology

New York City sinking at faster rate, 8 mn at coastal flooding risk: Study

Technology

Zomato elevates Rakesh Ranjan as food delivery CEO

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US