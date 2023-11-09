scorecardresearch
Zac Efron calls end of SAG-AFTRA strike a welcome news on ‘The Iron Claw’ red carpet

Zac Efron while walking the red carpet of his upcoming film ‘The Iron Claw’ has called the ending of the actor’s strike a most welcome news.

Actor Zac Efron while walking the red carpet of his upcoming film ‘The Iron Claw’ has called the ending of the actor’s strike a most welcome news. As both the actors and studios managed to reach a favourable deal, Efron spoke to Deadline at the red carpet of his film and said: “Incredible. I’m so happy we were all able to come to an agreement. Let’s get back to work. Let’s go.” He added: “Congrats everybody, we did it!”

As the SAG-AFTRA strike went on for over 118 days, it was both a very pleasing yet simultaneously shocking news to a lot of actors. Leaning into the conversation, Efron’s co-star Harris Dickinson expressed his own astonishment and asked the outlet: “Is it true? As of when?”

Turning to Efron, Dickinson said: “You are joking, don’t tell me that now.” This was indeed news to everyone as the strike had just concluded minutes before the red carpet. Folding his arms, both the actors expressed their relief and smiled.

‘The Iron Claw’ which is written and directed by Sean Durkin tells the true-life story of Von Erichs, a family of pro-wrestlers that ruled the ring for decades despite so many tragedies that fans often have talked of a Von Erich Curse.

Efron and White star as brothers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich. Jeremy Alan White, Holt McCallany, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney and Lily James.

The movie had remained unaffected by the strikes as it did not fall under the ambit of the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers), and as such went without many problems.

