Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White flex muscles as pro-wrestlers in 'The Iron Claw' trailer

The action-packed trailer for ‘The Iron Claw’ has been released. Written and directed by ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ filmmaker Sean Durkin, ‘The Iron Claw’ stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.

Kevin Von Erich is the son of famed professional wrestler Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), reports ‘People’ magazine. Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson take on the roles of Kevin’s brothers, Kerry and David, as the three portray sibling wrestling champions who deal with familial struggles and try to live up to their father’s expectations inside and outsidethe ring.

‘The Iron Claw’ tells “the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s,” according to an official synopsis for the movie.

“Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

As per ‘People’, the movie, which was first announced in June 2022 and began filming in October 2022, also stars Lily James, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson.

Efron, 35, was first spotted on the new movie’s set in October 2022, showing off his muscular physique and new hairdo wearing just a towel around his waist.

White, 32, shared with Esquire in May that he and Efron bulked up for the roles by “never stopping” eating, with White saying the Baywatch actor made the process look easy.

“Zac’s a maniac”, ‘The Bear’ actor said about his co-star.

“He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing.”