scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Zelensky to show up at Berlinale; fest to screen Sean Penn documentary on him

A Berlin Film Festival spokesperson confirmed that Zelensky will be present "in some kind of form", although "which and when is not confirmed yet"

By News Bureau

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to make an appearance at the Berlinale, ‘Variety’ has learned. A Berlin Film Festival spokesperson confirmed that Zelensky will be present “in some kind of form”, although “which and when is not confirmed yet”. The Festival is opening on Thursday, February 16.

Zelensky is the subject of one of the festival’s most high-profile projects: Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman’s top-secret documentary ‘Superpower’.

The details of the film, according to ‘Variety’, have remained sparse for more than a year, when it was first revealed that Penn had been in Ukraine when the war with Russia broke out.

The Ukrainian leader has been making a number of virtual appearances at various awards ceremonies (the Golden Globes being the last and at Cannes). In recent weeks he’s been venturing outside the country and making trips around Europe, notes ‘Variety’.

Last week, in what was his second trip outside Ukraine (the first was to the US just before Christmas), he met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and addressed the European Parliament.

Previous article
Super apps to help conversational commerce market reach $135 bn by 2027
Next article
Manoj Bajpayee sang songs from Sharmila Tagore films on 'Gulmohar' sets
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

News

John Legend to perform in India: 'Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US