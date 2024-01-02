Blake Lively gives glimpse of lavish bedroom she shares with hubby Ryan Reynolds

Actress Blake Lively has given fans a rare glimpse of the lavish home she shares with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Hollywood star shared a throwback photo of herself which displayed details of her bedroom and hallway as she posed in the glittering gold gown she wore to attend a Michael Kors fashion show in New York City as part of New York Fashion Week back in September, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Blake, 36, posed beside the unmade bed in the rustic looking property with bare wood and beams on show in the interior of their home.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the ‘Gossip Girl’ star also shares her dwelling with the couple’s four children – James, Inez, Betty, and their nine-month-old baby whose name they have not yet revealed.

Behind Blake a large bath can be seen in the bathroom and a long hallway running alongside it further into the property. It is unclear which of the couple’s homes she was in.

They own both a Manhattan apartment, and a larger property in Pound Ridge, New York that the couple purchased in 2012 for a rumoured $5million. Like others celebrating the end of 2023, Blake shared her favourite memories of the past year on Instagram. The image featured in a carousel of photos that included her and some family members at Disneyland in Paris.