Brad Pitt's youthful look reportedly result of 'surgery done well'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has been accused of going under the knife to get a facelift to achieve a youthful look. A London-based physician Jonny Betteridge, who describes himself as an “aesthetic doctor” and has not worked on Brad, weighed in on the ‘Bullet Train’ star’s age-defying appearance in a TikTok video.

In the clip, which has racked up over 1.3 million views and over 100k likes in a matter of days, Jonny shared his theory on how the 60-year-old got the youthful look, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Betteridge began by showing a photo of the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star from the 2020 Academy Awards, when he was “showing the normal signs of aging.”

They included the “deep static lines, volume loss to the eye and mid-face area and some skin laxity to the lower face.”

After explaining the biological reasoning behind the signs of aging, the physician compared the aforementioned photo to a picture of Brad taken at Wimbledon in 2023.

In the latter image, he looked drastically different, which Jonny pointed out, “You can see the change in the lower face contour is really impressive and you can tell this is related to a facelift by looking for this scar.”

The physician claimed Brad has the “classic appearance of a facelift scar.”

He said: “During the procedure, the skin around it is raised which can change the shape and position of the earlobes. He’s almost gone back in time to how his face looked in the early 2000s which is also ironic because he did play Benjamin Button,” referring to the actor’s role in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’.

Besides the reported “facelift scar”, the aesthetic doctor noticed other changes on Brad’s face that have led him to believe that he’s had work done recently.

“There’s three years difference between these photos and it’s obvious to see the changes around the mid and lower face,” he said, highlighting the absence of fine lines and deep wrinkles on the actor’s face.

Despite not aging naturally, Jonny praised the result of the reported surgery done to the Oscar winner’s face.

“I think he looks seriously good for this transformation, it’s a great example of surgery done well,” he said.