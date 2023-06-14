scorecardresearch
Camila Cabello is dating again after Shawn Mendes reunion fizzles out

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is dating again months after she and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes first sparked rumours of a romantic reconciliation

By Agency News Desk
Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is dating again months after she and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes first sparked rumours of a romantic reconciliation that appears to have ended. Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, first went their separate ways in November 2021 after two years of dating, reports People magazine.

But in April, they were spotted kissing at Coachella, and a source said at the time that they’d “always seemed to have a special connection” and had “been friendly for months.”

Though the pair were spotted out and about multiple times together in New York City and Los Angeles sharing some PDA – including at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in late May – reports surfaced in early June that they’d broken up once again.

As per People, on June 9, Mendes released a new song, ‘What the Hell Are We Dying For?’, which contained lyrics that many fans thought seemed to hint at a split.

The ‘When You’re Gone’ singer opened up about the song’s inspiration to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, and explained that he’d written the track while struggling with feelings about his love life, among other things.

For her part, Cabello appeared to hint at their short-lived reunion in a snippet of a song she shared to social media in April, shortly after Coachella.

An official statement from both Cabello and Mendes is awaited.

