Chris Evans' wife Alba Baptista flaunts wedding ring for first time since secret nuptials

Chris Evans’ actress-wife Alba Baptista showcased her wedding ring for the first time since marrying the Hollywood star. A few months after tying the knot with the leading man in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, the ‘Warrior Nun’ star was pictured wearing the bling on that finger.

On November 26, the actress uploaded on her Instagram page a series of photographs from the GQ Portugal Man of the Year event, which took place in Lisbon one day prior.

In the images, she could be seen showing off a sparkling silver band that came with a huge round-shaped diamond, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ actress even treated Instagram users to a closer look of the wedding ring. Among the photos in the post was one that captured the her holding a book by author Jeffrey Eugenides titled ‘The Virgin Suicides’ with both of her hands.

Other pictures saw she is wearing a number of poses in an all-black ensemble. She looked stunning in a black flower embossed mini dress. The dress came with two stylish long sleeves, a high neck design and black bow on its lower part. She donned a pair of sheer black tights and pointed-toe matching high heels.

Baptista also put on accessories, consisting of a pair of silver pearl-drop earrings, a Cartier wrist watch with diamonds all over its strap and the wedding band. She looked fresh with her full makeup, consisting of thick black wing eyeliner, long lashes and red lipstick. In addition, her long dark-colored hair was styled into loose waves, parted to the side and tucked behind her ears.

The new post came more than two months after Baptista married her now-husband Evans. The two held an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Massachusetts on September 9.