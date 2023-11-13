Chrissy Teigen suffers hilarious wardrobe malfunction at charity event

Chrissy Teigen, the wife of Grammy-winning musician John Legend does not take herself – or her clothing mishaps – too seriously. She laughed off a wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala, reports People magazine. On her Instagram Story, Teigen shared several photos from the event, which was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California – including a picture of her back, which became exposed after what appeared to be a zipper snafu.

“Oh lol,” Teigen captioned the shot, in which she bent over to show the extent of the dress disaster. Earlier in the evening, the Cravings author hit the gala’s red carpet in her not-yet-broken dress, a stunning black gown featuring a high-knee slit and a sparkly 3D flower decal spanning from the slit to the opposite shoulder.

As per People, she paired the detailed dress with slinky black heels, a simple gold clutch and a bronzed, glowy glam.

Teigen shared more behind-the-scenes photos from the annual event, which raised money for the charity, which “provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves,” as per its website.

In one picture, the mom of four applauded Salma Hayek Pinault, who was honoured with the Giving Tree award. “Holy moly the beauty, the icon!!” Teigen wrote alongside a photo of the actress, 57, addressing the crowd.

The ‘Frida’ star glowed in a halter-neck sequined gown at the gala, which she attended with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. Before taking the stage to accept her award, she was introduced by her ‘Magic Mike: The Last Dance’ costar, Channing Tatum.

Teigen also shared a snap of Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde and Kim Kardashian — who received the Giving Tree award last year — onstage at the event. She showed her admiration for the women with emojis, including a heart and a smiling-crying face.