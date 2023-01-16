Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

The 28th Critics Choice Awards are taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel here, and stars from television and film are slated to hit the red carpet. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has the most film nominations, with 14, followed by “The Fabelmans”. Meanwhile “Abbott Elementary” leads the television fields with six nods.

Chelsea Handler, who is hosting the ceremony, looked stunning in an orange one sided off-shoulder gown.

Actress Lily James looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black mesh gown on the red carpet.

Quinta Brunson chose a black mesh layered outfit for the red carpet.

‘Coda’ famed Troy Kotsur went for a simple look in a classic dark gray suit paired with black shirt and a cap.

Elle Fanning looked every-inch gorgeous in an ivory coloured layered gown.

British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones went for a cut out shimmery dress with a thigh high slit.

Sheryl Lee Ralph glowed in a gold attire on the red carpet.

‘Inventing Anna’ star Julia Garner caught the eyeballs in a fiery red short dress.

Anya Taylor-Joy chose for nude coloured gown to grace the event.

Actress Julia Roberts went for the classic black floor sweeping fitted dress for the event.

Actor Andrew Garfeild looked dapper in a salmon coloured suit.

Kate Hudson shimmered in a silver gown at the red carpet.

Actress Jennifer Coolidge too chose a black outfit for the event.