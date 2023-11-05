Danny Devito, Bruce Springsteen are in a 'grandpa' WhatsApp group

Actor Danny Devito has revealed that he is in a “grandpa” WhatsApp group with rocker Bruce Springsteen. “We’re in the grandpa group chat,” Danny told GQ about his friendship with rocker Bruce Springsteen.

He added: “We met in the ’80s and we became friends. I’m a groupie. I love to go to his shows.”

Referring to Springsteen being hit with a peptic ulcer in October, Danny added: “I went to see him just before he got his bellyache, and I was lucky to see a great show in New Jersey at the MetLife Center.

“And I’ve seen him in other countries if I’m around and it’s happening. He’s the sweetest guy, and Patti (Scialfa – Bruce’s wife) is great, and they have great kids,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“And we have a new thing in common besides Asbury Park or our love for the Garden State: we both became grandparents recently… we’re in the grandpa group chat. “He’s proud. I just saw him Sunday night at the New Jersey Hall of Fame. He’s the proud grandpa, and I am too.”

Springsteen released a statement last month saying he was continuing to “recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice”.

In July 2022, Bruce’s wife of 32 years Patti, 70, announced they had become grandparents for the first time after their son Sam had a daughter called Lily.