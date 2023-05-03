scorecardresearch
Doja Cat blasted after vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite ban on smoking

Singer Doja Cat broke an important rule at the Met Gala while attending the event.

By Agency News Desk
She was caught vaping on the red carpet at Vogue’s prestigious ball despite Anna Wintour’s strict rule against smoking, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a video which has gone viral, Doja Cat was seen with a vape in her mouth and exhaling a cloud of smoke in the background of the Vogue livestream. She was seemingly waiting in line for her turn while Jennie of BLACKPINK got interviewed by a red carpet correspondent.

Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was soon slammed by Internet users for refusing to adhere to the Met Gala rule.

“Can she like take something serious for once? What happened to having class?” someone wrote on Twitter.

Someone predicted that Doja Cat will never be invited to Met Gala again after irritating Vogue editor-in-chief Anna.

Some others pointed out that Doja Cat got tonsil infection nearly one year ago. “Didn’t she have throat surgery?! Omg,” a shocked fan commented. Another asked: “Did she or did she not like JUST have throat surgery and cancel her tour cause of vaping? Lmaooo.”

Representatives for the star told Daily Mail that there was no nicotine in the device and that it only had contained a flavoured water vapour.

In May 2022, Doja revealed that she had a surgery to remove an abscess from her throat.

The Grammy winner admitted that her smoking habit exacerbated her condition before the surgery.

When making her Met Gala debut on Monday night, Doja literally turned into a cat in honour of Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet Choupette. Her hooded silver sequined Oscar de la Renta gown featured a cat-ear silhouette and feathered train that was punctuated by cat eye, mouth and nose makeup.

