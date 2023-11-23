scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Drake gets an Arabic face tattoo

By Agency News Desk
Drake gets an Arabic face tattoo
Drake _ pic courtesy instagram

Rapper Drake has added a new face tattoo above his right eyebrow, an Arabic phrase ‘miskeen’. The new tattoo was first spotted by HipHopDX after photographer Brent Kore posted an image of the father of one’s tattoo on his Instagram, reports People magazine.

‘Miskeen’ is a commonly used phrase amongst the Somali community in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto. According to NOW Toronto and the Daily Sentinel, the phrase could have two different meanings, the first being a way to describe someone who is “poor” or “pathetic,” while the second definition is used to describe someone who is a “sweet” or “innocent” person.

NOW Toronto added that Toronto residents likely have heard the phrase used with the latter meaning. As per People, Drake has yet to post a photo to his personal Instagram or confirm the tattoo’s significance.

The ‘Miskeen’ phrase isn’t the first tattoo the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper has added to his face. Last summer, he added his mother Sandra Gale’s initials under his left eye.

Ahead of his latest ink, the ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ MC released a surprise EP, ‘Scary Hours 3’, on November 17. Drake revealed the news of the follow-up to his 2021 ‘Scary Hours 2’ EP with a post on Instagram.

“You know, ultimately it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced since (2015’s) If You’re Reading This (It’s Too Late) where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs,” he said in the voiceover of the announcement video.

He added: “I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. Who am I to fight it?”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Krutika Desai is back in ‘Gauna’, says ‘Gayatri’s glamorous avatar is big change from Gehna's modest look’
Next article
Indian contingent set to participate in IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Armenia
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US