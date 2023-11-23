Drake gets an Arabic face tattoo

Rapper Drake has added a new face tattoo above his right eyebrow, an Arabic phrase ‘miskeen’. The new tattoo was first spotted by HipHopDX after photographer Brent Kore posted an image of the father of one’s tattoo on his Instagram, reports People magazine.

‘Miskeen’ is a commonly used phrase amongst the Somali community in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto. According to NOW Toronto and the Daily Sentinel, the phrase could have two different meanings, the first being a way to describe someone who is “poor” or “pathetic,” while the second definition is used to describe someone who is a “sweet” or “innocent” person.

NOW Toronto added that Toronto residents likely have heard the phrase used with the latter meaning. As per People, Drake has yet to post a photo to his personal Instagram or confirm the tattoo’s significance.

The ‘Miskeen’ phrase isn’t the first tattoo the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper has added to his face. Last summer, he added his mother Sandra Gale’s initials under his left eye.

Ahead of his latest ink, the ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ MC released a surprise EP, ‘Scary Hours 3’, on November 17. Drake revealed the news of the follow-up to his 2021 ‘Scary Hours 2’ EP with a post on Instagram.

“You know, ultimately it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced since (2015’s) If You’re Reading This (It’s Too Late) where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs,” he said in the voiceover of the announcement video.

He added: “I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. Who am I to fight it?”