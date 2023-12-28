Dua Lipa enjoys downtime in Rajasthan as locals fail to recognise her

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who is known for songs like ‘One Kiss’, ‘Dance The Night’ and ‘Levitating’, was seen casually strolling about the streets in Rajasthan and enjoying her time as the locals failed to recognise her.

The singer is spending her holidays in India and is currently in Rajasthan. Several pictures and videos of the pop star travelling around different parts of Rajasthan have surfaced on the Internet. Now, in a viral video, Dua was seen dressed in blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

However, given the huge influx of tourists in Rajasthan, locals were unaware of her celebrity status and they failed to recognise her. She was seen along with a few other people in what looked like a market area. However, the exact location is not known yet.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens had a field day on the Internet. One user commented, “Foreigners roaming around is too common in Udaipur, so no big deal and obviously the locals won’t be aware of Dua Lipa.”

Another user commented: “Ek din me 5000 Gore aate hain Rajasthan, Le Rajasthani – Hogi koi.”

A third wrote: “Helloooo U got to listen to Dua Lipa to even be able to recognise her .. dude take a chill pill .. I think Dua is enjoying her freedom roaming about free as a bird .. so let’s chill.”