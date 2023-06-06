Elliot Page finds dating more 'fun' since his transition

Actor Elliot Page is having more fun dating since his transition. The 36-year-old star, who was previously married to Emma Portner from 2018 until 2021, was born female and lived as Oscar-winning actress Ellen Page but came out as a trans man in December 2020 and has now revealed that he finds interacting with others “much easier” than before, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actor told the LA Times, “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had dating. Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I’m not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way. In the past, I always had an intense crush or fixated on an ex. Right now, there’s none of that. Like, ‘Whoa, I’m alone’, and it feels really good.”

However, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ actor remains unsure whether he wants biological children but is open to the idea of possibly adopting someone “older and in need of a home” in the future as he reflected on the “inspirational” change his own mother has gone through since he came out.

He added, “At least ones of my own, like, a baby and that whole thing. But in the future, who knows? I’d adopt someone who is older and needs a home and someone to love them. I think it’s really inspiring that (my mother) has changed and become such an advocate and ally. It took her time to break out of the ideas she grew up with.”

In terms of his career, Elliot remarked that he now wants to play characters that reflect himself in real life.

“I want to play queer characters. Like, why would I not? I’ve been playing all the other ones. That’s what I want to do. That’s who I am, and we need those stories,” he added.