Emily Atack pregnant with her first child

Actress Emily Atack announced she’s pregnant with her first child in a post shared in media. The actress shared a black-and-white snap of herself smiling at the camera as her hand cradled her growing baby bump, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Most of her Instagram followers were quick to congratulate the star and her boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner on the incredible news.

The actress kept her pregnancy a secret for five months and, in October, Emily shared snaps of herself enjoying a holiday in Palermo.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the pictures featured glasses of wine as well as fish and shellfish dishes. A few cruel trolls rushed to the comment section to criticise the star.

One user said: “If you’re 5 months pregnant and pics of you less than 2 months ago eating shellfish and drinking wine, really hoping you didn’t know. Congratulations though,” while one user added: “She posted glasses of wine just two months ago.”

The actress was defended by a fan who said: “Congratulations and I wish you all the best. Please ignore all the negative comments you’re bound to get from the mum police. Do what feels right.”

Emily shared the news of her pregnancy with her 1.9 million followers.

“Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me.”

She was first linked to boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner in September 2023 as they were photographed together walking hand in hand while out and about in London and were said to have enjoyed an afternoon of drinking together. However, it isn’t known how long the two have been dating.