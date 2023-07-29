scorecardresearch
Emily Blunt struggles to grapple with prospects of motherhood

Emily Blunt is grappling with the prospect of motherhood, saying that she had no idea just how much her world would change once she had children.

By Agency News Desk
Emily Blunt

British actress Emily Blunt who has made a big name for herself in Hollywood with films such as ‘A Quiet Place’, ‘A Quiet Place 2’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ and most recently ‘Oppenheimer’ is now grappling with the prospect of motherhood, saying that she had no idea just how much her world would change once she had children.

The 40-year old actress is mother to two daughters, Hazel (9) and Violet (7), with her husband John Krasinski.

According to FemaleFirst, while speaking to OK Magazine, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress said: “I was colossally unprepared for how life-changing it (having children) is. Like all mothers, I think: ‘What was I doing with my day before I had children?’ It’s so full-on and they need you so much. I do find myself in a perpetual state of distraction.”

She went on to add that she really hopes that her children can remain “oblivious” of her celebrity status because she doesn’t want them to feel different from their peers or get in over their heads.

Elaborating on this, the actress said: “I don’t want my kids to feel more important or more special or that there’s a glare on them any more than other kids. If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I’d be thrilled.”

Emily has been married to John since 2010. The actress said that she is able to live very happily with him because he is a good listener.

She said: “If I’m worried about something, he will listen and just have the answer. I adore that about him. He’s the ultimate pragmatist in my life.”

The actress has been doing a lot of work in Hollywood recently, particularly as the Christopher Nolan biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ finished production and screened worldwide on July 21.

With the wrap up of such a big project, the actress said that she is now planning to take some time off from working in order to spend more time at home with her children.

While she is not quitting Hollywood at all, she is planning a long break.

Giving details, she said: “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits. I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little.”

“And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up’? ‘Will you take me to school’? ‘Will you pick me up’? ‘Will you put me to bed’? And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Pic. Source imdb
