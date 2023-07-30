scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, who will celebrate her 51st birthday next month, believes her wrinkles are a 'trade-off' for wisdom, says she is only getting 'wiser'

By Agency News Desk
Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles
Geri Halliwell

Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, who will celebrate her 51st birthday next month, believes her wrinkles are a “trade-off” for wisdom. Geri says she is only getting “wiser” with the “gift” she calls age. “Age is a gift. I’ve got a few more wrinkles, but I’ve also got more discernment, more wisdom – it’s a trade-off,” Aceshowbiz quoted her as telling OK! Magazine.

Reflecting on her days as part of the world’s best-selling girl group alongside Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Melanie C, Geri admitted that she used to “airbrush” herself for men but now insists on being “completely herself” to her husband.

The ‘Mi Chico Latino’ hitmaker, who is married to F1 Boss Christian Horner and has six-year-old son Monty with him, also has Bluebell Madonna, 17, with ex-partner Sasha Gervasi. She is also a stepmother to the Formula One star’s eight-year-old daughter Olivia.

Geri said: “With certain boyfriends I was breathing in, giving them a version of myself that I felt was airbrushed and acceptable, whereas with my husband I’m completely myself. My mother once told me to make sure I married someone who could take care of me, but marrying for love was the only route for me.”

Geri has become known for wearing only white when out in public and explained that her reasoning behind her strict outfit choice is because the colour simply goes with everything.

“I like the colour, and it’s like wearing a school uniform as an adult, It matches with everything and I don’t have to think in the mornings. It’s great for busy people – it looks like you’ve made an effort when you haven’t!” she said.

Geri left the band in 1998 but initially reunited with them for a tour in 2007 before staging a one-off performance at the London Olympics in 2012 and last performed with the girls as part of a stadium tour with the exception of Victoria.

The ‘Wannabe’ singer and Horner recently offered a rare insight into life as a blended family, in an interview with The Telegraph, and said they split their time between Highgate in north London – where Bluebell and Monty attend school – and their country home in Oxfordshire, while Olivia stays with them on weekends.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans
Next article
Drake flaunts Tupac Shakur's ring he bought for over Rs 8 crore at auction
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Morocco upset South Korea to earn first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup win

Fashion & Lifestyle

Drake flaunts Tupac Shakur's ring he bought for over Rs 8 crore at auction

Technology

Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans

News

'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from the show

News

Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

Sports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

News

Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

Sports

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US