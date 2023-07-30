Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, who will celebrate her 51st birthday next month, believes her wrinkles are a “trade-off” for wisdom. Geri says she is only getting “wiser” with the “gift” she calls age. “Age is a gift. I’ve got a few more wrinkles, but I’ve also got more discernment, more wisdom – it’s a trade-off,” Aceshowbiz quoted her as telling OK! Magazine.

Reflecting on her days as part of the world’s best-selling girl group alongside Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Melanie C, Geri admitted that she used to “airbrush” herself for men but now insists on being “completely herself” to her husband.

The ‘Mi Chico Latino’ hitmaker, who is married to F1 Boss Christian Horner and has six-year-old son Monty with him, also has Bluebell Madonna, 17, with ex-partner Sasha Gervasi. She is also a stepmother to the Formula One star’s eight-year-old daughter Olivia.

Geri said: “With certain boyfriends I was breathing in, giving them a version of myself that I felt was airbrushed and acceptable, whereas with my husband I’m completely myself. My mother once told me to make sure I married someone who could take care of me, but marrying for love was the only route for me.”

Geri has become known for wearing only white when out in public and explained that her reasoning behind her strict outfit choice is because the colour simply goes with everything.

“I like the colour, and it’s like wearing a school uniform as an adult, It matches with everything and I don’t have to think in the mornings. It’s great for busy people – it looks like you’ve made an effort when you haven’t!” she said.

Geri left the band in 1998 but initially reunited with them for a tour in 2007 before staging a one-off performance at the London Olympics in 2012 and last performed with the girls as part of a stadium tour with the exception of Victoria.

The ‘Wannabe’ singer and Horner recently offered a rare insight into life as a blended family, in an interview with The Telegraph, and said they split their time between Highgate in north London – where Bluebell and Monty attend school – and their country home in Oxfordshire, while Olivia stays with them on weekends.