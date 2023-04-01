scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it ‘incredible’

Gigi Hadid recently graced the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai's BKC area and bowled people over with her gorgeousness.

By News Bureau
Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it 'incredible'
Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it 'incredible'

Gigi Hadid recently graced the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s BKC area and bowled people over with her gorgeousness.

The American model-TV personality donned a floral-print three-piece set for the occasion and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

The ensemble consisted of a multi-coloured bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accessorised with delicate neck chains. She kept her tresses in a half ponytail.

She also shared a few pictures from the event. On one of the pictures that she shared on the story section of her Instagram, she wrote: “Incredible.”

The grand launch event of the centre was attended by who’s who of the entertainment world, such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Previous article
Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer
Next article
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event
This May Also Interest You
News

Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Sports

Legends League Cricket Masters registers overall reach of 1.48 billion across the world

News

Arjun celebrates 7 years of 'Ki & Ka', posts pic with Kareena

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event

News

Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer

News

Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

News

Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose at The Great Indian Musical event ‘ignore’ Karisma Kapoor Netizens feel bad for her

Health & Lifestyle

Akbar Allahabadi used wit & sarcasm to dissect society (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they make stylish entry at NMACC event

News

Emily Ratajkowski plans to become a screenwriter and novelist

News

When legends meet: Arijit Singh touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

News

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh’s hand with a huge smile at  the NMACC opening; Fans are melting

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her beauty in see through gown arrives with husband Nick Jonas at NMACC event

News

Jane Seymour has devised 'igloo' lighting to look younger

News

Keanu Reeves gifts engraved Rolex watches to 'John Wick' stunt team

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US