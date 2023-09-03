Grammy-winner Gloria Estefan celebrates 45th wedding anniversary with husband Emilio Estefan

Grammy-Award winning singer Gloria Estefan is very much still in love, as she celebrates 45 years of her marriage with husband, Emilio Estefan. The 66-year-old singer, in commemoration of this event, shared a video on her Instagram that featured various photographs of the pair from over the years.

Captioning her post, the ‘Conga’ singer wrote: “Babe, I can’t believe 45 years have passed since we said ‘I do’ and I’ve loved every moment we’ve spent together!”

“Here’s to the coming years of happiness!” she continued, adding the hashtag “#HappyAnniversary.”

The pair first met while playing music with mutual friends during the spring after Gloria graduated from high school.

The duo kept their relationship platonic at first and chose to start playing in a wedding band together rather than strike up a romance.

“We had chemistry for sure. But he had an older girlfriend, and he was my boss,” she told People back in 2017.

But things soon turned the other way around, and changed quickly into something more romantic for the pair as per the singer.

According to her, Emilio had asked her to go see ‘Young Frankenstein’ for their first date. She then told People, that she was sold by the end of the evening, explaining, “I knew I was going to marry this man.”

Three years after meeting, the couple tied the knot.

Back in June, Gloria became the first Latina woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, where she used her speech to celebrate her family, including her husband.