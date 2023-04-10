Halle Berry bares all while drinking wine in new pic

Actress Halle Berry has heated up the Internet over the weekend by sharing a photograph of her drinking wine while getting naked on a balcony. The picture was shared on Instagram. In the caption of the post, the 56-year-old simply wrote: “I do what i wanna do. Happy Saturday.”

The post has since been flooded with comments from fellow celebrities.

Among them were Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe, who both sent out clapping hand emojis. Kelly Rowland said: “YES!!!!” while Jenna Dewan chimed in “Wow!”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

This is not the first time Berry shared a picture like this.

In March, the ‘Catwoman’ star unleashed bathroom mirror selfies in which she posed with her hands across her breasts.

She captioned it: “Mump day self love.”