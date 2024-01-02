Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Halle Berry rings in New Year with sexy lace bodysuit

Halle Berry started her new year in style. The actress, 57, shared a jaw-dropping photo on Instagram

Halle Berry
Halle Berry _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Halle Berry started her new year in style. The actress, 57, shared a jaw-dropping photo on Instagram, showing her standing in an elevator wearing a black lace bodysuit and oversized gold blazer.

She paired the look with black open-toed heels and a multi-strand necklace. “Heelllllloooooo 2024!” she captioned the sexy shot, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The post’s comment section was filled with praise from individuals like celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins, who wrote, “Halle’s out here breaking the internet on Day 1! LFG”. Tami Roman Youngblood commented, “Oh now you just showing TF out! And I love it”. Taraji P. Henson wrote, “Hubba hubba”.

As per ‘People’, Berry marked the end of 2023 by sharing a recap of her year in an Instagram video, writing, “The story keeps getting better, ready for chapter ’24”.

The video contained clips from her travels, photos from events she attended, including the 2023 Oscars, and sweet moments with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Although the two have been dating since 2020, a source told PEOPLE in August that their relationship “is on another level”.

The source said that the singer-songwriter, 53, is her “dream guy” and that “she feels so lucky to share her life with him”.

The source said, “He is incredible. He treats her like a queen. She calls him her ‘soulmate.’ They love travelling, spending time at her Malibu beach house, and hanging out with her kids”.

