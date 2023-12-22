Saturday, December 23, 2023
Helen Flanagan hints at being single

The 33-year-old Helen Flanagan has hinted that she is single. This comes after reports of her being in a throuple with David Haye.

Actress Helen Flanagan has hinted that she is single. This comes after reports of her being in a throuple with David Haye. The 33-year-old ‘Coronation Street’ star was linked to 43-year-old boxer David earlier this month with suggestions she had folded into his relationship with girlfriend Sian Osborne, reports Mirror.co.uk.

At the beginning of the month, rumours erupted that Helen had been on a string of dates with David, who has already been dating Sian since 2020, after it was suggested, they grew close following their time in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ camp for the ‘All Stars’ season that filmed in South Africa.

A source said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “Helen reconnected with David earlier this year. They got on like a house on fire and have been messaging a lot since. Helen and Sian have also met and hit it off straight away. Helen’s a very open-minded person and all three got on well. Helen has had some difficult dating experiences since becoming single but is really enjoying David’s company.”

But now it seems romance has fizzled out between Helen and David as she has heavily hinted, she is single. Taking to social media on Thursday, the mum-of-three shared a not-so-cryptic message to her fans and followers.

The actress shared a screenshot of a message that had been shared by an account holder on X/Twitter that stated: “Single until a man lets the world knows he can’t breathe without me.”

The message was presented without further comment but, fans may be able to interpret the note as confirmation Helen herself is single. The update comes after fans were driven wild by the idea of Helen sharing David with his girlfriend.

More in Entertainment

