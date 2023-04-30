scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Jack Nicholson makes rare public outing for basketball game

Jack Nicholson made a rare public appearance, looking happy and healthy while attending a Lakers basketball game for the first time in two years.

By Agency News Desk

‘The Shining’ actor Jack Nicholson has made a very rare public appearance, with the iconic Hollywood star looking happy and healthy while attending a Lakers basketball game for the first time in two years.

Watching the Los Angeles Lakers, Jack, 86, looked content and could even be seen smiling widely as he marvelled at the players on the court from the front row, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The retired actor, who is known for his various film roles, could be seen in the Crypto.com arena, which was known as the Staples Center back in October 2021 when he last attended a Lakers game with his son Ray.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the New Jersey born star, who has been a season ticket holder of Lakers games since 1970, has hit the headlines in recent years after his pals claimed that he has been “living like a recluse”.

But the dad-of-five looked upbeat and comfortable back in the public eye when he watched on as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies went up against each other in the tense game.

Wearing a pair of burgundy trousers teamed with a black shirt and a navy suit jacket, Jack looked dapper as he attended the game.

He could be seen wearing some sunglasses and had a pair of binoculars around his neck, which were likely to aid him in seeing and studying every detail of the game.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jada Pinkett Smith, son Jaden spotted in Seoul
Next article
Cairo Shotgun World Cup: Miaraj Khan and Ganemat Sekhon strike gold
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Satwik-Chirag make history, win India's second gold in Asian Badminton Championships (Ld)

News

Ilaiyaraaja's one condition for 'The Sound of Music' songs in 'Music School'

Sports

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza's last ball heroics helps PBKS prevail over CSK for 4-wicket win

Sports

Satwik-Chirag make history, win India's second gold in Asian Badminton Championships

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

Fashion & Lifestyle

Mark Wahlberg says his family is 'thriving' after turning back on Hollywood

Technology

A glitch in the fashion matrix? Here's how netizens reacting to #MyntraGlitch

Sports

Cairo Shotgun World Cup: Miaraj Khan and Ganemat Sekhon strike gold

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jada Pinkett Smith, son Jaden spotted in Seoul

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway's unbeaten 92, Gaikwad's 37, Dhoni's two sixes power CSK to 200/4 against PBKS

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'side-by-side' feature on Android tablets

Sports

IPL 2023: The message was to keep looking at a boundary an over, says SRH batting coach Badani

News

'Sangh Parivar propaganda': Vijayan slams 'The Kerala Story'

News

Adah Sharma: ‘The Kerala Story’ is about girls getting drugged, raped, and human trafficking

News

Jojo Siwa's puppy gets tragically killed in accident

Sports

IPL 2023: Team management plays major role in keeping everyone in a very good space, says Vijay Shankar

Technology

Microsoft to stop making its mice, keyboards, webcams

Technology

Google to let users add emoji reactions to comments in Docs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US