scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Jameela Jamil slams Met Gala honouring Karl Lagerfeld for 'selective cancel culture'

Jameela Jamil is calling out the Met Gala which this year was themed in honour of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

By Agency News Desk
Jameela Jamil slams Met Gala honouring Karl Lagerfeld for 'selective cancel culture'
Jameela Jamil slams Met Gala honouring Karl Lagerfeld for 'selective cancel culture'

Actress Jameela Jamil is calling out the Met Gala which this year was themed in honour of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

In a scathing post on Instagram, she shared her thoughts on the “selective cancel culture” many of the attendees showcased by attending the event, reports ‘Deadline’.

“Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors,” Jamil wrote.

“And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it.”

Jamil continued: “Suddenly your appetite to find someone’s tweets from when they were 12, has gone. Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honour possible to a known bigot.”

Jamil took to her caption to explain why she was sharing her take on social media and why it was important to reflect on this, especially with a presidential election coming up.

“This isn’t about cancel culture. It’s not even about Karl. It’s about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It’s about showing why people don’t trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this,” she added.

“And it’s not just Hollywood here, the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night. They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that shit right up… If we carry on like this, don’t be shocked when we lose the next election.”

This was not the first time that Jamil expressed her discontent over this year’s theme at the Met Gala. Back in October 2022, Jamil shared a series of screenshots of articles with examples of Lagerfeld’s distasteful acts.

“Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING designers out there who aren’t bigoted white men? What happened to everyone’s principles and ‘advocacy.’ You don’t get to stand for justice in these areas, and then attend the celebration of someone who reveled in his own public disdain for marginalised people,” Jamil wrote last year. “Sorry, but no. This isn’t the 90s. We didn’t fight all this sh** just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people’s skinny faves… come on now.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Local boy and MI pacer Ramandeep excited to play in Mohali against Punjab Kings
Next article
After India, S.Korea calls for strict safety standards over EV fires
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Eruptions from Sun may have kickstarted life on Earth: Study

Sports

Arteta impressed with Kiwior after victory against Chelsea

Sports

Exploring the growth potential of eSports in India

Sports

Madrid Open: Kudermetova stuns Pegula to make first WTA 1000 semifinal

Technology

London-based firm Nothing to release its Phone (2)

Technology

Hackers offering crypto accounts for as low as $30 on darknet

Technology

Covid will continue to cause mini-waves, not become seasonal yet: Scientists

News

To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart

Sports

IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK match called off due to rain after CSK bowlers, Badoni's impressive show

News

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael – and more

Technology

India reaches 759 mn 'active' internet users, to hit 900 mn by 2025

Sports

World Boxing: Nishant sails into pre-quarters with a clinical win in 71kg category

Sports

Dubai becomes host for the inaugural edition of Global Chess League

Technology

Global edtech firms' shares tumble after Chegg's warning over ChatGPT

Technology

Reddit's new feature to allow users to share its content on other platforms

News

When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake

Technology

Nights stayed in private room listings in India grew by over 80%: Airbnb

Health & Lifestyle

Low fat foods may prolong life, less carbs can raise death risk: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US