Jennifer Aniston feels offended when praised for her look while reminded of her age

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has maintained her shape by being a fitness fanatic and healthy eater for decades, said the phrase drives her 'bananas'

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston loathes the so-called compliment, “you look good for your age”. The actress, who has maintained her shape by being a fitness fanatic and healthy eater for decades, said the phrase drives her “bananas” and wants it changed to, “You look great – period,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress told British Vogue: “It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it. That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means. I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better.”

Jennifer, whose exes include Brad Pitt, 59, recently shared her workout routine with fans telling InStyle magazine she has finally perfected it after years of trial and error.

Jennifer had said that the expectation to “feel the burn” during workouts was a danger, and has since turned to the low-impact home workout program Pvolve to maintain her strength.

The actress shared about its impact on a friend: “My girlfriend, who I hadn’t seen since the pandemic, had completely transformed her body. Her body was beautiful, but she also said her energy was like it had never been before.”

Jennifer added she found Crossfit “too aggressive” a workout and said boxing was too much for her wrists.

The actress said Pvolve, which she started in 2021, doesn’t leave her with “insane fatigue” or “broken or in pain”.

