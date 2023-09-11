Jennifer Aniston shares photo dump as she looks back at summer

‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston is looking back at summer. The actress, 54, shared a “summertime photo dump” of her vacation activities, which included a beach day with famous friends Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel and their wives Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka.

In the first image, Aniston wore a cream dress and beige shoulder bag as she posed between McNearney, 45, and Anka, 54, who both sported stylish black outfits, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the second photo, Aniston held onto a glass and her towel as she walked through a beach while wearing a black bikini top, sunglasses and sun hat. Bateman, 54, and Kimmel, 55, were also seen posing with their wives and Aniston on a large yellow sofa in a glass-windowed room, with Kimmel wearing a white shirt and nude pants, while Bateman opted for a dark blue top and black shorts.

As per ‘People’, the travel party was also joined by film director Will Speck as they took a group selfie while taking a stroll. Aniston’s post also included snaps of her dogs Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, as well as her appearing to undergo post-workout recovery by wearing compression pants.

Aniston’s vacation post comes after the Friends alum revealed that she would have become an interior designer if she hadn’t found success as an actress. “I love putting homes together and creating spaces,” she recently told the Wall Street Journal. “I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”