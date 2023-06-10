scorecardresearch
Jennifer Lawrence: Wearing flats at Cannes ’23 was no ‘political statement’

Jennifer Lawrence: Wearing flats at Cannes '23 was no 'political statement'
Jennifer Lawrence wearing flats at Cannes '23 _ news agency pic

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has insisted that she did not make a “political statement” with her flip-flops at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Nearly one month after attending the glitzy event, the ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ actress got candid about why she went against the unwritten fashion rule, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 32-year-old beauty looked back at the commotion she caused during a promotion of her new movie ‘No Hard Feelings’.

When asked by ET’s Nischelle Turner about her flip-flops controversy, she responded: “Ok, thank you for bringing this up. I would really like to straighten this out.”

Jennifer went on to clarify, “I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t. I had no idea until it like, came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot.” She then stressed: “I had no clue.”

On the reason why she traded heels with the flats, the leading lady of ‘The Hunger Games’ film series unveiled: “My shoes were a size too big.” She further broke down her situation at the time: “And I wore heels going up, but then I forgot to take a picture with my production team, Excellent Cadaver.”

“So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat s**t if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big,” the Oscars winner continued. “I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody’s like, ‘What a statement! Wow!’ I’m all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose.”

Jennifer sent the internet buzzing for her choice to wear flip-flops at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival back on May 21. At the time, she hit the red carpet to attend the premiere of ‘Anatomie d’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall)’. Looking bright in a sleeveless long red gown designed by Dior Haute Couture, she completed her look with a red wrap and sparkling Archi Dior necklace.

Many, however, were left shocked when the ‘X-Men: First Class’ actress lifted up her dress while walking down the stairs of the Palais des Festivals. Instead of heels, she was seen wearing black flats underneath her glam dress. Though so, at one point during the event, she was also spotted wearing a pair of red satin high heels.

