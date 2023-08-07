scorecardresearch
Jeremy Allen White moves on from divorce, spotted with Ashley Moore

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) ‘The Bear’ star Jeremy Allen White appears to have moved on after his divorce from his childhood sweetheart, and was seen passionately kissing model Ashley Moore.

The actor, who plays chef Carmen Berzatto in ‘The Bear’, was married to actress Addison Timlin for just three years before she filed for divorce back in May, reports Mirror.co.uk. The pair are thought to have met when they were just teenagers and share two daughters together – Ezer, four, and Dolores, two.

It seems as though 32-year-old Jeremy has put all of that behind him, however, as he was spotted snogging and hugging Ashley, 30. The pair were seen in Los Angeles as they wrapped their arms around one another and locked lips.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the pair were also seen sharing a coffee together as they walked along the city streets. Jeremy wore a green spotty shirt for the outing which he paired with some oversized blue jeans.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the actor could also be seen wearing a beige cap. Ashley went for a casual outfit, wearing a grey zip-up hoodie and black leggings. She accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses and went for a makeup-free appearance.

Their outing comes just a week after Jeremy reunited with his estranged wife at their daughter’s football practice. The former couple seemed to have no hard feelings for each other as they were pictured hugging.

It was the first time they were seen together since news of their split. Addison and Jeremy are said to have met while working on the 2008 film Afterschool. Their friendship is thought to have then blossomed into a romance around 2013.

