Jennifer Lopez was ‘insecure’ about her postpartum figure

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who welcomed twins Max and Emme Muniz into the world back in 2008, reflected on her postpartum challenges. She talked about her challenges as she presented her trainer Tracy Anderson with the outstanding achievement in fitness prize this week.

She said: “I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth.”

Tracy, who has also worked with the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian, helped her regain her confidence, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

JLo added: “She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realise that I could be stronger than I ever had before.”

Lopez, who married Ben Affleck last year, noted she has been reflecting on “past versions” of herself recently to help her “fully embrace” where she is now.

She said in her speech: “I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now. And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

The ‘On The Floor’ singer insisted the trainer has “no madness to her methods,” and instead helps encourage her clients to embrace healthy living and help them get “in the best shape of their lives at all times of their lives”.