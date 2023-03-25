scorecardresearch
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life

Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz, after settling his defamation battle against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood. After settling his defamation battle against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, the actor opened up in a magazine interview that he is currently residing in a rural English countryside, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to Somerset Life, the 59-year-old spilled the reasons behind his decision.

“I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me,” he said.

“I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special.”

The ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ actor additionally explained that staying in the area gave him a more comfortable life away from the spotlight.

He added: “British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour without going over the top.”

Privacy was another reason for Depp.

“I don’t mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family,” he said.

“I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

Pointing out that the low-key lifestyle suited him the best, he further said: “I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people – but I’m not the great extrovert that people think.”

He went on to say, “In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me – and that’s nice.”

Johnny bought an 850-acre estate in Somerset for 13 million pound ($1,58,95,100) in 2014, as per the Evening Standard. His property, which Somerset Life described as “a great manor house,” is a 19th century mansion equipped with 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It is also surrounded by walled gardens.

Entertainment Today

