Kerry Katona re-enacts iconic Pam Anderson scene, sizzles in bikini

British singer Kerry Katona set social media on fire as she stripped down to a thong for her latest upload, sending her fans wild. She looked sensational as she posed up a storm in a picture taken while she was on holiday in sunny Spain, reports Mirror.co.uk. However, it wasn’t the scenery that delighted her dedicated followers as they flocked to compliment the 43-year-old.

Warrington-born Kerry could be seen putting her gym-honed figure on display for all to see as she posed in front of the stunning mountains which appeared in the background of the shot.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the former Atomic Kitten songstress looked sensational in a tiny red thong and matching bra. The former ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ champion had her curves and muscular body on display as she flashed a smile while looking to the side as her blonde tresses cascaded freely down her back.

Captioning her post, Kerry wrote: “Good morning,” alongside a red lip emoji.

Her upload which has racked up over 1,400 likes on X, formerly Twitter, left her fans speechless as they descended on the comments section.

One said: “You are the enchantress of my heart, casting a spell I never want to break.” While a second went on to write: “Looking fit there Kerry.”

“Good morning beautiful lady,” gushed a third. Meanwhile, another responded: “Just stunning.”

But, one noticed the striking similarity between Kerry and Baywatch pin-up Pamela Anderson as they exclaimed: “Pamela Anderson!” The blonde bombshell was known for a similar image during the 1980s and 1990s as she posed on a Californian beach.