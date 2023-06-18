scorecardresearch
Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney for 'Baby #7'

Kim Kardashian has expressed her happiness at the news of sister Kourtney revealing that she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

By Agency News Desk
Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney for 'Baby #7'
Kim Kardashian - dreams _ pic courtesy instagram

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expressed her happiness at the news of sister Kourtney revealing that she is expecting her first child with Blink-182 drummer-husband Travis Barker. Taking to Instagram, Kim congratulated her sister on the exciting news.

The 42-year-old reality star commented on Kourtney and Travis’ joint Instagram announcement, sharing a series of emojis.

According to E! Online, “The SKIMS founder celebrated underneath the couple’s Instagram post of June 17, commenting with a few emojis, including a heart and crying face emoji. Kim also re-shared the video of Kourtney’s announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing: “Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!”

The couple’s latest addition serves as the seventh for their blended family. Travis is dad to kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. While Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with ex Scott Disick.

Travis’ daughter Alabama also re-shared their video to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Baby #7.”

Pic. Sourcekimkardashian
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
'The Archies' first look is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll
Two dead, three injured in shooting at EDM fest featuring top acts (Ld)
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

