Kim Kardashian says she's 'more religious than most people guess'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian claims she and her children pray every day together even if they are not in the same place. She said her Christian faith has helped her through the toughest times in her life and she wants her children – North, Chicago, Saint, and four-year-old Psalm, whom she has with ex-husband Kanye West -to have religion to guide them through life, too.

“I’m probably more religious than most people guess. That’s how I manage life. I look at everything as lessons. Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, it’s leading you to a path,” Kim told GQ’s 28th annual Men of the Year issue — of which she is a cover star, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The family also read Bible stories that her late father Robert Kardashian read to her and her siblings as kids.

‘The Kardashians’ star has followed in her dad’s footsteps by training to become a lawyer and she wants her children to have a strong work ethic like the legal eagle and not forget their “responsibilities.”

“My dad had me sign a contract for everything. When I got a car, I needed to have it washed once a week, make sure that it had enough gas and that I didn’t run it into the ground. It was a gift he gave me at 16, but I had responsibilities,” she said.

Kim also shared that her eldest daughter North is showing signs of good business acumen at an early age, often running a lemonade stand on their street, though she has been overcharging those she knows.

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” she said.

“She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change’,” Kimsaid.