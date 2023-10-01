scorecardresearch
Kristin Davis reveals what she loves about aging

By Agency News Desk
Kristin Davis _ news agency pic

‘Sex and the City’ actress Kristin Davis joined her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon for the spin-off ‘And Just Like That…’ in 2021 and said that she “didn’t expect” the level of scrutiny they received after almost two decades away from the screen.

However, she added that she has been able to deal with it by finding a “balance” as the show enters production on its third season.

“Just because we’re in our 50s doesn’t mean we don’t have important stories to tell. We were like, ‘It’s okay. It’ll be fine.’ Well, it’s one thing to think about it. Then you get there and you’re like, ‘Oh, gosh. This is so intense’,” she told People, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“When you get older you’re like ‘What makes me happy? How am I enriched or can I enrich someone else?’ You’re thinking in a deeper way, and I love that part of aging. As you grow older, you think about those things more and it balances out the kind of hyper-focus on what you look like.”

The ‘Deadly Illusions’ star is the adoptive mother of Gemma and Wilson and went on to add that these days she is more selective about the kind of work she chooses to take on because she needs to consider being able to spend time with her children as well.

She added: “I’m more choosy about how I spend my time. I have two kids, so everything is filtered through how much time I have separate from them, which isn’t a lot, but I only do something if it’s really important to me and is going to contribute to the world.”

Agency News Desk
