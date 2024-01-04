Lizzo shows off her new slimmer figure in low-cut dress

Singer-songwriter Lizzo showed off her slimmer figure with a series of racy Instagram uploads. The ‘Good As Hell’ singer teased her fans with her cleavage as she wore a low cut camouflage print dress, which was held together at the sides with silver tubing, showing off her curvy thighs through the cut-outs.

In another upload, she covered up with a cropped black puffer jacket and wore slim black sunglasses, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Elsewhere she showed off her voluptuous behind as she flaunted each angle of her body in the dress which she accessorised with a silver necklace and matching hoop earrings.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the outfit and her slimmer figure, which she first debuted to start the new year.

“Looking good girl, you look thinner though, you good?” one wrote, before a second chimed in: “Hips are giving QUEEN!” A third added: “How is she not the sexiest woman in entertainment right now! Love you Lizzo.” A fourth put: “Before and after, your body is AMAZING! Love your upgrade! Love your you!” And another typed: “So proud of you…let’s keep everything because this make me so happy…the journey is long but never give up…”

It comes after Lizzo shared a New Year message to fans on Instagram as she told them “New year, new me” and showed off a slimmer physique.

The singer showed off her curves as she modelled a leggings and crop top outfit from her own clothing line Yitty, as she delivered an inspirational message to her fans.