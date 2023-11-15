Michelle Pfeiffer, husband David E Kelley celebrate 30 years of marital bliss

Actress Michelle Pfieffer and her husband David E. Kelley have reached a major relationship milestone. The 65-year-old actress and her writer-producer husband celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary recently and marked the occasion with a sweet selfie.

“30 years of bliss,” Pfieffer wrote alongside a photo she posted of the pair on Instagram, reports People magazine.

Pfieffer and Kelley met on a blind date in 1993 and went on to tie the knot that November. The ‘Scarface’ actress opened up about the set-up during her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ last year.

She said, quoted by People: “I was kind of nervous … and I’d had a couple of bad blind dates and I had sworn off of them, and my best friend said, ‘Please, just this last time, meet this guy, David Kelley,’ and I said, ‘Okay’. I thought it was a good idea to do something like a bowling party.”

Funny enough, Pfeiffer recalled that the Ally McBeal creator had been “chatting it up” with her sister at a group dinner before the party. “I say to my best friend ‘I think I should set Dedee (Pfeiffer’s sister) up with him they seem to be really hitting it off.’ My friend said, ‘Don’t you dare I will kill you,’” she continued, adding as a joke, “It didn’t start off great.”

As per People, before the two met, Pfeiffer was already in the process of adopting her daughter Claudia Rose.

The year they married, Kelley also adopted Claudia and the pair welcomed their son John Henry the following year.