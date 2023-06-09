Priyanka Chopra flaunts her white high slit gown looks like a goddess and poses with Zendaya at an event

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya caught up with each other in Rome at an event by designer label Bulgari. The actresses are the brand ambassadors for the Greek-Italian luxury brand. Pictures of the stars together surfaced online on Friday and immediately went viral. They were there to attend the opening of the Bulgari Hotel Roma in Italy.

Priyanka is seen dressed in a white, feathered gown. It features a plunging neckline and a thigh-split with a feathered trim. She paired it with a green, jewelled necklace. For the hairstyle, the Citadel star opted for cute, long pigtails.

Zendaya, on the other hand, donned a black, sheer, mesh bodysuit. She paired it with a matching trouser suit that has white speckled print. She accessorised her look with dangling earrings and pointed-toe heels.