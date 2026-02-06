Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Sets Record at Ulta With Biggest Brand Launch in Retailer’s History

Selena Gomez’s beauty empire continues to grow at an extraordinary pace. Rare Beauty has officially made history at Ulta Beauty, setting a new benchmark as the retailer’s largest brand debut to date. The launch did not just meet expectations, it exceeded them, with sales figures reportedly breaking previous records for any brand entering the chain.

Rare Beauty has always stood apart in a crowded cosmetics industry. From the beginning, Selena Gomez positioned the brand around inclusivity, accessibility, and mental health awareness rather than just trends and packaging. That philosophy appears to be resonating more strongly than ever, especially with younger consumers who value authenticity and transparency in the brands they support.

The Ulta debut marks another major milestone in Rare Beauty’s growth strategy. While the brand was already successful through online sales and select retail partnerships, Ulta’s nationwide reach gives it access to a significantly larger audience across the United States. For Ulta, securing Rare Beauty has proven to be a major win, drawing both loyal fans of the brand and new customers curious about the products that have dominated social media conversations for years.

Industry analysts note that Rare Beauty’s success is not just about celebrity branding. Many celebrity beauty lines launch with huge attention but struggle to sustain momentum. Rare Beauty, however, has consistently maintained strong product reviews, repeat purchases, and viral visibility, particularly for items like its Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Highlighter.

Selena Gomez has also remained closely involved in the brand’s creative and social direction, which has helped maintain its identity. Rather than relying solely on promotional campaigns, Rare Beauty often focuses on storytelling, self-acceptance messaging, and real customer experiences. That emotional connection has helped turn casual buyers into long-term supporters.

The record-breaking Ulta debut reinforces a larger trend in the beauty industry. Consumers are no longer just buying products, they are buying into values, communities, and narratives. Rare Beauty has successfully positioned itself at the intersection of all three.

With this milestone, Selena Gomez has once again proven that Rare Beauty is not just another celebrity brand. It is one of the most influential beauty businesses of its generation, and its growth shows no signs of slowing down.