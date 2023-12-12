Rebecca Ferguson had huge crush on Tom Cruise

Actress Rebecca Ferguson shared that she had a “big” crush on Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The actress was infatuated with her ‘Mission: Impossible’ co-star after seeing him in his 1994 horror movie ‘Interview with the Vampire’.

“I had a crush on him by the time I saw him star in ‘Interview with the Vampire’. It’s certainly a weird film, and I told him when we worked together that I had a big crush. I’m sure he was delighted! Who wouldn’t be?” Rebecca told Sunday Times Culture magazine.

“Tom is a huge movie star, but I’ve been fortunate to work with so many great people. When I worked with Meryl Streep on ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’, I would go to the set, even when we weren’t filming, just to see her act. She’s spectacular.”

Rebecca has never felt comfortable on the red carpet and has been studying her co-star Zendaya Coleman tips for posing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress said: “I was nominated for my first Golden Globe award in 2013 with ‘The White Queen’, with other nominees including Helena Bonham Carter and Helen Mirren”.

“I just rocked up on the red carpet. I was winging it. I had no make-up artists or stylists. I was smiling for photos and then Cate Blanchett’s team started nudging me to ask, ‘Is it all right if Cate takes this?” She glided effortlessly, while I walked like a lumberjack.”

“I’m not great at red carpets. Zendaya, who I worked with on ‘Dune’, can just play on set, wearing socks and no make-up, crazy hair, and then just put it on for the red carpet and become like a cat. I study how she does it, even though I’m older.”

She had never even acted at school before she landed her first role, in Swedish soap opera ‘Nya Tider’ when she was just 16.

She said, “I was the beige one in the popular group at school. I was very plain, ordinary, easygoing and didn’t do school plays or Nativities. Then one day, despite never acting, I did a casting for a soap opera, Nya Tider, and I guess it came naturally to me.”