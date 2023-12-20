Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Advertisement
InternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson hits beach in neon orange swimsuit during vacation

Rebel Wilson shared her posed in a neon, orange long-sleeve swimsuit with a plunging deep v-neckline from her vacation soaked up the Fiji sun.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Rebel Wilson shared a new Instagram post from her vacation showing off her electric swimsuit as she soaked up the Fiji sun. Wilson posed in a neon, orange long-sleeve swimsuit with a plunging deep v-neckline, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She paired the bright look with a pair of gold reflective aviator sunglasses. The ‘Senior Year’ star wrapped a sand-coloured towel around her waist and rocked a wet hairdo. “Find me in Fiji,” she simply captioned the vacation photo.

Advertisement

Wilson’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, commented on the actress’ sunny selfie as she wrote, “Best trip ever”. The ‘Isn’t it Romantic’ actress previously shared two photos from the vacation on Instagram Saturday. She shared shots of herself riding a jet ski in the crystal clear island waters. “I love coming to Fiji so so much!” she wrote.

As per ‘People’, in the post, she’s seen wearing a black swimsuit top and shorts with sunglasses and a pink New York Yankees hat as she posed on the black-and-yellow jet ski.

- Advertisement -

Wilson and Agruma also brought their 1-year-old daughter, Royce Lillian, along with them for their island getaway.

Agruma shared a sweet photo of the toddler posing in a pink shirt and matching pink sunglasses, which she tagged with the location as Fiji. “Modeling”, she captioned the shot of her daughter.

Advertisement
Previous article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande hid her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput for 2 years
Next article
Guess what Florence Pugh loves about bedroom scenes ;)
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.