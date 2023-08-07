scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling helps elderly woman during beach outing with family

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, who is currently rising high in the success of ‘Barbie’, was spotted helping an elderly woman during a outing with his wife Eva Mendes and daughters.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the Ken depicter in the Greta Gerwig-directed film was seen helping the older woman. He was photographed helping her get through the sand in her walker and holding her hands while carefully assisting her down to the actual water, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ryan wore a red T-shirt under a plaid blue top and light blue jeans. He also rocked a gray cap and sunglasses. Eva seemed to wear a yellow sleeveless dress and had some of her hair down with some up.

It’s unclear if the elderly woman was a relative or stranger, but it could be Eva’s mother Eva Perez Suarez, who has been in ailing health lately, according to the actress. Two other adults were seen joining them and keeping a watchful eye over the kids. Ryan and Eva’s daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, meanwhile, reportedly had paddleboards with them.

The couple previously took their daughters to the wilderness to get away from ‘Barbie’-mania. The pair reportedly went on a “glamping” trip with their children at the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort in California in late July.

“They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas,” a source told People. The spectacular resort is described as being surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains.

–IANS

dc/kvd

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gal Gadot on 'Heart Of Stone': Liked being involved in the story from the very beginning
Next article
Marriage will not hamper my career as a cricketer, says Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wife Utkarsha
This May Also Interest You
Feature

Jaidev: Composer who got a new lease of life for his composition through ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ – अभी न जाओ छोड़कर

Sports

Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Missing lactation rooms at workplace key challenge for new moms: Experts

News

Adhvik Mahajan announces his next with filmmaker Ashok Teja

News

Gulshan Grover has his wish granted with his role in Hindi version of 'Breaking Bad'

Technology

Zoom ends WFH for workers, users on X react asking 'if the firm has an office'

Technology

LG launches new line-up of gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate in India

Sports

Marriage will not hamper my career as a cricketer, says Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wife Utkarsha

News

Gal Gadot on 'Heart Of Stone': Liked being involved in the story from the very beginning

Sports

Kylian Mbappe will not train with PSG's first team squad amid contract stand-off

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players list for Season 10

Technology

Threads rolling out 'Your likes' option

News

Jeremy Allen White moves on from divorce, spotted with Ashley Moore

Technology

Tech Mahindra appoints Atul Soneja as Chief Operating Officer

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says ‘Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dono bade baap players the’

News

Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife passes away in Bangkok, CM Siddaramaiah condoles

News

Harry Styles' superhero movie shelved by Marvel

Sports

Montreal Tigers roar to victory, clinch GT20 Canada season three title with thrilling last-ball win

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US