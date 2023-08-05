scorecardresearch
Ryan Gosling unveils flash mob of Kens to surprise 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig for her 40th b'day

Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in 'Barbie', has sent the director Greta Gerwig a flash mob of Kens to celebrate the movie's success and her 40th birthday.

Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig in Barbie _ pic courtesy imdb

While director Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ performs well at the box office, inching towards the $1 billion mark, Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in the film, has sent the director a flash mob of Kens to celebrate the movie’s success and her 40th birthday.

On the official TikTok account for the ‘Barbie’ movie, a video was shared revealing how a full pink Barbie-themed flash mob was used to surprise Gerwig on her special day.

In the video, Gerwig can be seen looking both shocked and thrilled before erupting into hilarity as she sees the dancers in action. A message that was shared along with the video reads, “As Kens know… Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings.”

The whole episode was also a way for Gosling to express his heartfelt gratitude to Gerwig for casting him in the role of Ken in ‘Barbie’, and particularly for making him the first choice for the part.

Gosling’s casting was initially criticised because the actor was considered too old to play Ken as the ‘Blade Runner 2049’ actor is already in his ‘40s. Nonetheless, after the film’s release Gosling has received particular praise for his performance, with many people calling him by far the best part of the whole film.

In the film, Gosling is one of many Kens in the pink fantasy wonderland of Barbieland. However, he is the most unique among everyone else because much like Margot Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie begins to wonder about the prospect of death, Ryan Gosling’s Stereotypical Ken wonders about his own existence and identity crisis, feeling that he has nothing of his own without being associated with Barbie.

As such, when Barbie travels to the real world to find her owner, Ken comes with her. Gosling’ song from the movie ‘I’m Just Ken’ grabed No. 87 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 recently marking another success for the film.

Pic. Sourceimdb
3
