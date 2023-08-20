scorecardresearch
Samuel L Jackson celebrates 43rd wedding anniversary with wife LaTanya

Samuel L Jackson is celebrating a milestone with wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, shared a series of photos and a sweet video of them dancing together to celebrate their 43 years of marriage

Samuel L Jackson celebrates 43rd wedding anniversary with wife LaTanya
Samuel L Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson _ pic courtesy instagram

Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson is celebrating a milestone with wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Recently, the ‘Secret Invasion’ actor, 74, shared a series of photos and a sweet video of them dancing together on Instagram to celebrate their 43 years of marriage, reports People magazine.

In the first shot on his Instagram story, Samuel posted a black and white photo of the pair posing for the camera, with LaTanya looking over at Jackson sweetly while he appeared to look down at their joined hands. “Happy Anniversary,” he wrote over the photo, adding that 43 years happened “in the blink of an eye.”

As per People, the star shared a followup shot sitting on a chair with his wife resting her arms on his shoulders. He noted, “It’s 53 really” alongside pink heart emojis. “She test drove me for 10. I passed.”

He finalised the posts with a hilarious video of him and his wife, each wearing black flared pants, grooving to music together on a yacht. In one move, he points up and down at his wife and flares his arms, as others on the boat could be heard cheering them on.

Over the video he wrote, “I think we can make 43 more!!! Love everlasting”.

In May, Samuel joked on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he and his Tony-award winning wife, who tied the knot in 1980, each once had different versions of their own engagement story.

“My story was, I came home one day and (LaTanya) already had these invitations printed up, and she gave me a stack and said ‘Be here,'” Jackson told host Jennifer Hudson.

However, he said she recalled things much differently. “She said, ‘No, that’s not what happened,’” he continued. “I actually had to go and talk to her grandfather… So I went and asked him for her hand or whatever.”

“That’s probably what happened, because I was on drugs, and I probably didn’t know what the hell was going on at the time,” added the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star. “So, she’s probably right!”

Though Jackson, who has been open about his addictions in the past, joked that he still liked his version better, as “it sounds so much fun.”

Pic. Sourcesamuelljackson
8
