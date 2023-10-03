Sia Furler, proudly says she has got a face lift

Singer Sia Furler, who often hides her face under a giant wig, recently got a face lift and couldn’t be happier with the results of the procedure. “I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s***,” she said as quoted by E! News when presenting her surgeon with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work – and not just for the pop stars of the world. I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, face lift’ for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

After the 47-year-old star introduced her “good friend” to the stage, the surgeon returned the favour by offering some kind words for the “amazing” singer.

Sia started her career as a singer in the acid jazz band Crisp in the mid-1990s. When Crisp disbanded in 1997, she released her debut studio album, OnlySee, in Australia. She moved to London and provided vocals for the British duo Zero 7.

Sia released her second studio album, Healing Is Difficult, in 2001, and her third, Colour the Small One, in 2004. Sia took a hiatus from performing and focused on songwriting for other artists, producing successful collaborations ‘Titanium’ (with David Guetta), ‘Diamonds’ (with Rihanna), and ‘Wild Ones’ (with Flo Rida).

In 2014, Sia broke through as a solo recording artist when her sixth studio album, 1000 Forms of Fear, debuted at No. 1 in the US Billboard 200 and generated the top-ten single “Chandelier” and a trilogy of music videos co-directed by Sia and starring child dancer Maddie Ziegler. Since then, Sia has usually worn a wig that obscures her face to protect her privacy.