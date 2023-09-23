scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Sophie Turner enjoys dinner with Taylor Swift once again amid divorce

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS)  Actress Sophie Turner has seemingly found comfort in friend and singer Taylor Swift amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. 

Just days after she spent time with the Grammy Awards-winning singer, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star met the ‘Love Story’ singer once again as they were spotted having dinner in New York City, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Thursday, September 21, the 27-year-old and her friend were both caught on camera leaving a restaurant separately. According to PEOPLE, they were joined by Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

In photos surfacing online, Sophie could be seen sporting a white T-shirt over a gray dress while carrying a colorful Louis Vuitton handbag. Taylor, who used to date Sophie’s now-estranged husband Joe in 2008, looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black top that she paired with khaki pants, black Aquazzura heels and a small black purse.

This marks Sophie and Taylor’s second hangout in a week. On Tuesday, they enjoyed a low-key dinner in the heart of the city.

The two even walked arm-in-arm as they made their way through a crowded sidewalk. The “Speak Now” artist was also seen listening intently to her gal pal during the dinner.

Following their dinner, Sophie and Taylor reportedly headed to Temple Bar, where they enjoyed “martinis with caviar bumps, which they seemed to love.”

A source told Page Six, “They were having a fun time,” and added that they ordered the bar’s “mini martinis,” though the duo “didn’t stay long.”

They left with security, but their short visit to the bar wasn’t without any drama. According to a so-called insider, the stars happened to arrive at Temple Bar “just as the Internet went out” and “the manager was losing his mind,” though it wasn’t any of the girls’ fault.

Sophie and Joe confirmed their split in a joint statement one day after he filed for divorce.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they said on September 6. The former pair share two daughters, Willa, 3, and their youngest, 1, who is mentioned as D.J. in court documents.

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Noel Gallagher wants 'jazz funeral' despite tagging the genre as ‘nonsense'
Next article
Amanda Bynes to leave LA when she's discharged from mental health facility
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US