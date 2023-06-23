scorecardresearch
From streets to catwalk: How celebrity style inspires custom clothing trends

From the streets to the catwalk, celebrities often wear unique and stylish outfits, inspiring many designers to create custom clothing as a reflection of those styles.

By Editorial Desk
From the streets to the catwalk, celebrities often wear unique and stylish outfits, inspiring many designers to create custom clothing as a reflection of those styles.

From custom embroidered t-shirts to lavish dresses and accessories, anything can be more or less recreated, modified, and expanded upon when it comes to custom clothes. Here is how celebrity style inspires custom clothing trends.

Celebrities & Their Growing Influence on Social Media

With the growing influence of social media in recent times, celebrities have also exponentially grown their presence in our lives. We often see them in our news feeds, and more often than not, we see them in various types of situations, but most often, we see them showcasing their fabulous outfits to connect with their fans.

Ever since Instagram and TikTok, many celebrities have partnered up with custom clothing designers to create various articles of clothing that reflect their styles. These unique pieces of clothing have inspired many of their fans in the pursuit of wearing something similar or in trying to recreate the garment.

But there are also many designers that want to start custom clothing lines when they collaborate with celebrities on the one hand, and on the other, there are also designers who like to add their own touch or improve what they witnessed. This leads to the creation of many celebrity-inspired custom garments on the market.

Red Carpet Events and Fashion Shows

Red carpet events and fashion shows are remarkably popular, and celebrities often wear some truly unique and customized clothes on these occasions. Not to mention that fashion designers put in extra hard work during these events to provide celebrities with custom garments that will hopefully amaze and be admired by the public.

More often than not, these custom pieces generate buzz and interest in the designer’s brand. This leads to an increased demand for custom clothing that reflects the style showcased during the red-carpet event of a fashion show.

Celebrities don’t wear just any kind of custom clothing. They often choose something to represent themselves or on par with the event they are attending. This means that a lot of thought goes into creating these custom clothes, which often yield jaw-dropping results.

In many instances, these clothes are specially designed purely for shock value, to make a statement, to showcase something, or for other reasons. Still, since both the celebrity and the designer put their names on a steak to some degree when creating and presenting the custom clothing, there is little room for errors.

It’s only natural that the end result is both unique and inspiring. Statements made through fashion are often highly positively perceived by the public. Custom clothing creators are always on the hunt for the latest fashion trends, and sometimes there is no better way to get inspired than gauging the latest outfits worn by well-established celebrities.

Pic. Sourcepexels
