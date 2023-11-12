Taylor Swift smooches Travis Kelce to celebrate success of concert

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift went on to seal the deal with boyfriend Travis Kelce as she gave him a smooch to celebrate a successful second Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The video, which was taken by a diehard Swiftie who was in attendance, quickly went viral on social media.

Kelce, the American football star, had just watched the concert alongside Swift’s dad, and was waiting for the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer backstage at Estadio Monumental once the three-hour gig concluded on Sunday evening, according to Page Six.

Waving to the adoration of many Swifities, the country-pop singer walked off stage before running into a smiling Kelce’s arms to give him a big hug and kiss. Cheers erupted from the crowd as fans saw the whole scene.

The two lovebirds remained locked in their romantic embrace, swaying back and forth for several seconds, before separating, just enough to walk into a private tent together.

Kelce took in the show from a VIP tent with her dad, Scott, tour opener Sabrina Carpenter and TikTok star Chris Olsen.

The new romance between Swift and Kelce has been heating up since the ‘Blank Space’ singer first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri on September 24. Since then, she has been spotted at three more of Kelce’s ‘ games as well as on a number of date nights with the athlete.

In addition to both making surprise appearances on the October 15 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’, the two stepped out together for the show’s afterparty and went on a dinner date in Missouri later in the month. It had also been revealed back in October that Swift’s romance with Kelce is now becoming serious.